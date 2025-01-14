Indices rise as buying on dips lifts sentiment; Sensex up 170 points

Indian equity benchmarks gained on Tuesday amidst some buying interest from domestic investors after a recent sharp decline. Over the last four sessions, the Nifty and Sensex declined by 2.6 and 2.4 per cent, respectively. India’s annual retail inflation in December, which eased to a four-month low, also provided some cheer to investors grappling with a spate of bad news recently. The Sensex ended Tuesday’s session at 76,500, with a gain of 170 points or 0.2 per cent, while the Nifty closed at 23,176, with a gain of 90 points or 0.4 per cent. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose by Rs 6 trillion to Rs 423 trillion.

A combination of buying from domestic investors and gains in global markets, following news reports that Donald Trump’s economic team is considering a gradual tariff hike to avoid inflation spikes, boosted sentiment.

Indian equities had declined on Monday amid heavy foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling, driven by concerns about corporate earnings for the December quarter and the latest US jobs report, which signalled fewer rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

FPIs continued to be heavy sellers in Indian equities on Tuesday, with net sales of Rs 8,132 crore, while domestic institutions were net buyers of Rs 7,901 crore. Tuesday’s FPI selling was the highest since November 28, 2024. So far in January, FPIs have been net sellers of Rs 34,383 crore.

The gains on Tuesday were broad-based. The Nifty Midcap 100 rose 2.5 per cent a day after it posted its worst single-day decline since June 4, 2024, when surprise general election results rattled markets. The Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 1.98 per cent on Tuesday. The market breadth was strong, with 2,823 stocks advancing and 1,144 declining on the BSE.

“A rebound in the global market and an ease in domestic CPI inflation provided respite to the broader indices. This may provide some leeway for the RBI in its next policy meeting; however, rising oil prices and higher 10-year yields will be watched carefully. The IT sector weighed down amid concerns over weak earnings guidance for Q4,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Most of the Sensex gains were contributed by HDFC Bank, which rose 0.87 per cent, followed by SBI, which gained 2.5 per cent.

Going forward, domestic sentiment will be determined by the ongoing earnings season and the upcoming Union Budget.

“The rebound was largely driven by oversold conditions, which often trigger such recoveries. However, participants should view this as an opportunity to trim positions during further recovery, particularly in mid and small-cap segments. IT and FMCG, which had shown resilience until now, are beginning to exhibit signs of weakness, while other sectors remain under bearish pressure. We thus recommend adopting a stock-specific approach and prioritising risk management in the current environment,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP-research at Religare Broking.