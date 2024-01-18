Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Individual investors' share in AIF commitments at 40%, shows data

Individual investors' share in AIF commitments at 40%, shows data

Though the minimum investment for AIFs is Rs 1 crore, two-thirds of the total investors have committed to a higher ticket denomination of Rs 5 crore or more

Premium
Khushboo Tiwari

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 7:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Institutional investors continue to drive commitments for the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) industry, accounting for 55 per cent of the inflows.

However, individual investors, too, have warmed up to investing in this relatively high-risk investment vehicle. As of September 2023, the share of individual investors (domestic) stood at 40 per cent, up from 35 per cent at the end of FY23. Meanwhile, the share of NRIs and overseas investors shrunk to 5 per cent, according to a report by CAMS and Equalifi on alternative asset trends. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


With a 56 per cent share, individual investors have emerged as the majority contributors in category III AIFs — which are hedge funds investing mostly in listed equities.

Though the minimum investment for AIFs is Rs 1 crore, two-thirds of the total investors have committed to a higher ticket denomination of Rs 5 crore or more.  

Of the total commitments, nearly 80 per cent was garnered by Category I and Category II funds.

In FY23, the participation by direct investors rose to 42 per cent from 27 per cent in FY19, while the distributor share has gone down from 73 per cent to 58 per cent during the same period. 

Last year, the market regulator also streamlined upfront commissions in AIFs for distributors and introduced a trail model. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has also asked AIFs to offer direct plans for the schemes. Experts believe these changes may bring more direct investors.  

The CAMS-Equalifi report also indicates a shifting trend in the age group of investors. While there was a dominance of above 60-year-olds in the total investors, with a 40 per cent share in FY19, it has now come down to 28 per cent, as of September 2023. 

Meanwhile, women investors accounted for nearly one-third of the total investments.


Investor Trend in AIF (by contribution value)

  Direct Distribution
FY19 27% 73%
FY20 33% 67%
FY21 40% 60%
FY22 36% 64%
FY23 42% 58%





Also Read

Muhurat Trading 2023: Sensex gains 355 pts on 1st session of Samvat 2080

Piramal Enterprises to adjust Rs 3,164 cr exposure to AIF in its financials

AIF returns trailed market in Dec, close-ended schemes see median return

Investors pick arbitrage funds as a tax-efficient substitute for liquid funds

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Social media platform Reddit seeks to launch its first IPO in March

Strong growth rates in Q3FY24 hold more target gains for ICICI Lombard

AIF returns trailed market in Dec, close-ended schemes see median return

Market analysts expect 'quality, growth' stocks to make comeback in 2024

PNC Infratech sale could lead to valuation upgrades for road assets

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Alternative Investment FundsInvestorsAIF industrystock market trading

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story