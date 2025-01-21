Market regulator Sebi aims to curb grey market trading in IPO shares

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is working on a platform to allow trading in shares issued during initial public offerings (IPOs) before they are formally listed. The move aims to curb grey market trading and ensure better price discovery. Speaking at an event organised by the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI), Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said the regulator is considering allowing stock exchanges to launch the so-called 'when-listed' platform. This would allow investors to trade their entitlements immediately upon allotment. Currently, there is a three-day lag (T+3) between an IPO's closing and the listing of shares, while allotment is finalised in less than two days after the IPO closes. The IPO timeline was reduced to T+3 in December 2023 from T+6. Market players said the intent behind the new platform could be a precursor to further reducing the IPO timeline. Buch said the objective is to prevent trades from taking place in the unorganised market. "We feel that if any of the investors want to trade before listing, why not give them the opportunity in a proper, regulated way. We are actively looking at it with both the exchanges. Hopefully, this will be a bridge between pre-IPO and IPO," said Buch. It remains to be seen how effectively the proposed platform curbs grey market activity, as most such trades occur before the launch of an IPO. Typically, retail investors look at grey market premiums for IPOs before placing their bets. Grey market activity is concentrated mainly in select cities in Gujarat and Mumbai, carried out by a small group of individuals. At the AIBI event, the Sebi chairperson said the regulator has become more adept at tracking digital footprints to detect market wrongdoing. She added that the probability of getting caught has increased due to advancements in technology. Buch stated that the regulator has observed 'egregious misuse' of funds by companies, including those raised through IPOs. Such misuse includes related-party transactions, particularly involving overseas subsidiaries, where funds are spent on purchases that may lack any 'tangible evidence.' She further called for greater protection for whistleblowers and improved corporate governance. Buch said the market regulator is using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to speed up IPO processing times and improve the quality of assessment and examination of draft documents. The regulator is also working on the ‘demystification’ of IPO documents, under which a 'fill-in-the-blanks' approach may be adopted for standard information, while exceptional details will be disclosed separately under specific headers. Buch also raised concerns about the objectives of IPO issues, where companies often fail to provide clear details. She suggested that issuers could use the newly launched rights issue and preferential allotment mechanism, which allows funds to be raised within 26 days. Responding to questions about whether Sebi will get involved in IPO pricing, Buch clarified that Sebi ensures sufficient information is available to investors for them to assess pricing. However, the regulator does not play a role in determining IPO pricing.