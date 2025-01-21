Samir Modi bought 250 equity shares violating Sebi rules: Godfrey Phillips

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India (GPI) Limited has informed the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited about the purchase of 250 equity shares by Samir Modi, the son of chairperson and managing director of GPI, Bina Modi. The transaction occurred during the open trading window period, in violation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations of 2015 and the company’s code of conduct.“With reference to the Sebi circular, we would like to inform you about the purchase of 250 equity shares by a designated person (‘DP’) during the open trading window period, in violation of the Sebi (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (‘Sebi PIT Regulations’) and the company’s ‘Code of Conduct for Regulation, Monitoring and Reporting of Insider Trading’ (‘Code of Conduct’), i.e. purchasing without obtaining the requisite pre-clearance from the compliance officer of the company,” the letter stated.The designated person mentioned in the letter is Samir Modi.This development is the latest in the ongoing family and company dispute, in which Samir and his brother Lalit are contesting their mother Bina over an inheritance valued between Rs 11,000 crore and Rs 30,000 crore.Bina Modi has been at loggerheads with her son and executive director of Modi Enterprises, Samir Modi, who has accused her of orchestrating an attack on him during a company board meeting.Charu, Samir, and Lalit are the children of the late K K Modi, who left behind a business conglomerate with interests in tobacco, direct selling, 24/7 retail, cosmetics, agrochemicals, and education before his death in 2019.The board of directors of GPI approved Bina Modi’s reappointment as managing director and her daughter Charu Modi’s reappointment as executive director for five years last year.Samir Modi was removed from Godfrey Phillips India’s board at a meeting on August 7 last year after fellow directors did not support his reappointment. In his place, the company appointed Charu Modi, daughter of Bina Modi and sister to Samir and Lalit Modi.In an interview with Business Standard last year, Bina Modi had said K K Modi’s legacy is “not for sale”.