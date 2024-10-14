Markets gain amid bargain hunting; Sensex ends 592 points higher

India’s benchmark indices gained on Monday led by heavyweights HDFC Bank, Infosys, and Larsen and Toubro following back-to-back weekly losses.

The Sensex ended the session at 81,9735, with a gain of 592 points or 0.7 per cent. Nifty rose 164 points to end the session at 25,128, a 0.6 per cent gain.

The indices fell in the last two weeks amid escalating tensions in the West Asia and sharp selloff by foreign portfolio investors.

Top weight HDFC Bank accounted for over 40 per cent of the index gains on Monday. Shares of the private sector lender rose 2.3 per cent, lifting the Sensex by 250 points. Analysts termed the gains in HDFC Bank as a case of bargain hunting. HDFC Bank had declined about 6 per cent in the last two weeks.