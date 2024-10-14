Stock exchanges await Sebi approval to add new stocks to F&O segment

Stock exchanges are awaiting approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to add new stocks to the futures and options (F&O) segment, according to sources.

The Sebi board cleared the new eligibility criteria for F&O stock selection at its meeting in June, and a detailed circular was issued on August 30.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Subsequently, the exchanges submitted a list of stocks eligible for inclusion in the F&O segment under the revised guidelines. However, the new list has yet to receive the necessary approval, the sources added.

The new changes may increase the total number of available stocks in F&O to around 220, with 40 net additions. Currently, 179 stocks are eligible for trading in the derivatives segment, where daily turnover exceeds Rs 500 trillion on a notional basis.