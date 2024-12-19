Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Nifty50 index could be range-bound next year, Smallcase survey shows

Nifty50 index could be range-bound next year, Smallcase survey shows

Most managers believe that green energy and banking could be prominent investment themes for the year ahead

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market
Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market (Photo: Reuters)
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 6:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The benchmark Nifty50 index may trade within the range of 25,000 to 28,000 next year, according to a survey conducted by Smallcase involving 150 managers on its investment platform. On Thursday, the Nifty closed at 23,951.
 
Most managers believe that green energy and banking could be prominent investment themes for the year ahead. Meanwhile, over 40 per cent of the managers surveyed expect public sector undertakings (PSUs), including defence, and the information technology (IT) sector to underperform.
 
In the green energy segment, recycling and sustainability are expected to emerge as critical areas, alongside dominant trends in manufacturing and consumption. Additionally, government-led capital expenditure (capex) initiatives are likely to remain in focus, the survey revealed.
 
Key risks to watch include potential trade tariffs by the United States, a global economic slowdown, and ongoing geopolitical tensions. On the domestic front, unforeseen inflationary pressures arising from spikes in crude oil, food, or commodity prices remain a concern, as they could derail growth projections and monetary policy stability, the survey indicated.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Oberoi Realty: On strong growth foundation with domination in luxury market

Amfi stock reclassification: Largecap cutoff likely to touch Rs 1 trn

Premium

Dip, rebound: A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

Premium

Market gravity reverses and drawing foreign capital towards the US

Premium

OMC stocks seem attractive after earnings decline and correction

Topics :Niftysensex niftySmallcaseIndian stock marketIndian stock exchanges

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story