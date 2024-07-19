NSE, BSE say functioning remains normal; unaffected by Microsoft outage

Country's leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Friday said they are not impacted due to the global outage of Microsoft systems amid reports of disruptions in functioning of several airlines, banks, media outlets worldwide.

Microsoft users globally, several in India, have reported massive outages in services, with outage tracking website Downdetector showing users flagging disruptions across various services.

Meanwhile, the two leading Indian stock exchanges announced that they are not impacted due to Microsoft outage.

"NSE (National Stock Exchange) and NCL (NSE Clearing Ltd) are working normal today," NSE's spokesperson said in a statement.