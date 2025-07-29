NSE Q1FY26 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 14% to ₹ 2,924 crore

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,924 crore in the first quarter of FY26, up by 14 per cent from Rs 2,567 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The exchange’s revenue from operations declined to Rs 4,032.24 crore in the quarter ending June, compared with Rs 4,509.7 crore a year ago.

Revenue from transaction charges, which account for nearly two-thirds of the total income, declined by 14 per cent year-on-year in the June-ending quarter.

However, on a sequential basis, it grew by 7 per cent to Rs 3,150 crore, driven by a surge in volumes across the cash market and derivatives segment.

ALSO READ: Bajaj Finserv AMC launches Equity Savings Fund; check key details here On a standalone basis, the options segment accounted for 76 per cent of the total transaction charges, followed by cash and futures at 13 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively. Further, in Q1 FY26, NSE’s contribution to the exchequer was Rs 14,331 crore, including Rs 12,338 crore of securities and commodities transaction tax (STT/CTT) and stamp duty of Rs 875 crore. In the STT/CTT contribution, 46 per cent came from the equity derivatives segment, while 54 per cent was from the cash market segment.