NSE, BSE caution investors investing through online bond platforms

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE have advised bond investors using online bond platforms to weigh the risks and returns of corporate bond investments against their credit ratings.“Lack of awareness or understanding of these aspects can result in misjudged risks and potential capital loss. Therefore, investors are strongly advised to conduct due diligence before proceeding with any bond investment,” the exchanges said in a release.As a result, a rating-wise risk scale—similar to the mutual funds’ risk-o-meter—can be considered to help investors make informed decisions.Additionally, the exchanges advised bond investors to be mindful of factors such as the bond’s credit rating, the issuer’s track record in timely repayments, the liquidity of the instrument, settlement timelines, and the tax implications of the investment.“…it is crucial to verify that the platform is a Sebi-registered Online Bond Platform Provider (OBPP),” the release said.