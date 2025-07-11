Home / Markets / Stock Market News / NSE, BSE caution investors investing through online bond platforms

NSE, BSE caution investors investing through online bond platforms

NSE and BSE advise bond investors using online platforms to assess risk, returns, and issuer creditworthiness before proceeding with investments

bond issue
Generally, when a bond’s price is below its face value, its YTM is higher than its coupon rate, and vice versa.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 8:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE have advised bond investors using online bond platforms to weigh the risks and returns of corporate bond investments against their credit ratings.   “Lack of awareness or understanding of these aspects can result in misjudged risks and potential capital loss. Therefore, investors are strongly advised to conduct due diligence before proceeding with any bond investment,” the exchanges said in a release.   As a result, a rating-wise risk scale—similar to the mutual funds’ risk-o-meter—can be considered to help investors make informed decisions.   Additionally, the exchanges advised bond investors to be mindful of factors such as the bond’s credit rating, the issuer’s track record in timely repayments, the liquidity of the instrument, settlement timelines, and the tax implications of the investment.   “…it is crucial to verify that the platform is a Sebi-registered Online Bond Platform Provider (OBPP),” the release said. 
ALSO READ: IPO calendar: Quiet week ahead with 3 IPOs, 6 listings on the cards
   The exchanges also explained that the yield to maturity (YTM)—the total annualised return an investor can expect if the bond is held until maturity—is not a guaranteed return, as it fluctuates based on factors such as changes in market interest rates, liquidity conditions, time to maturity, and the creditworthiness of the issuer.   Additionally, if the bond is sold before maturity, the actual return may differ significantly from the indicated YTM.   Generally, when a bond’s price is below its face value, its YTM is higher than its coupon rate, and vice versa.   Similarly, the exchanges cautioned investors that the coupon rate—the fixed annual interest paid by the issuer—is not risk-free and is dependent on the financial health and credit reliability of the issuer. Any delay or default in payments can adversely affect investor returns.  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Sebi vs Jane Street: Legal showdown could redefine India's derivatives mkt

Premium

Jane Street crackdown: MIIs, brokerage shares fall on volume concerns

Premium

Bull run on buckling knees: Benchmarks stand tall, but on splintered legs

Sensex reclaims 84K level for first time since October, nears peak

Premium

Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index to see around 20 changes in June 27 reshuffle

Topics :NSEBSEBond investorscredit ratingThe Smart InvestorMarkets

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story