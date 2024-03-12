Pidilite sticks: Fevicol maker on a high, but sharp margin gains unlikely

Pidilite, which makes Fevicol, Dr Fixit, Fevikwik and M-Seal adhesives, had a strong operational performance but revenue growth was muted in Q3 FY24. Sales grew just 4.4 per cent but volumes were healthy at 10 per cent.

The muted value growth was on account of a cut in prices. While the rural and small towns outperformed the urban markets, volumes were supported by double-digit growth in key segments of consumer and bazaar as well as B2B.

The company continues to increase its presence by expanding its distribution network. While it has a presence in 12,000 stores in mor than 8,000 villages, Pidilite plans to add 1,000 to 1,500 every quarter.

Demand for its products could be a trigger for the stock. Nuvama Research said tile adhesives will help Pidilite in achieving high single-digit/lower double-digit volume growth. Pidilite and Asian Paints can coexist in waterproofing as the market is large and underpenetrated, said the brokerage. Nuvama has advised investors in paint stocks to shift to Pidilite as it believes that the company will not be impacted by Grasim's entry in the sector.