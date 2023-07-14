Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Shares of Senco Gold surge 28% during stock market debut on Friday

Shares of Senco Gold surge 28% during stock market debut on Friday

The stock hit a high of Rs 444 and a low of Rs 401 on the BSE

BS Reporter
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Senco Gold rose 28 per cent at its stock market debut on Friday. The Kolkata-based firm joined the likes of Ideaforge and Cyient DLM to witness huge listing-day gains in recent weeks. Shares of Senco Gold closed at Rs 405, with a gain of Rs 88, or 28 per cent, over the issue price of Rs 317 apiece. The stock hit a high of Rs 444 and a low of Rs 401 on the BSE. The jewellery retailer’s initial public offering (IPO) had seen subscription of 73 times. In the IPO, Senco issued new shares worth Rs 270 crore. The company — run by fourth-generation entrepreneurs — is the largest organised jewellery retail player in the eastern region of India in terms of number of stores.



Also Read

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

Gold rebounds from 3-year low: Is it still a good time to invest?

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Limited spirits: Higher taxes, competition weigh on liquor stocks

IT stocks log biggest gain in nearly three years as growth worries ebb

Strong order book, diversified portfolio drive Street's confidence in TCS

Strong order pipeline positive for listed shipyards; prospects 'promising'

Life insurance stocks up on decent growth prospects in first quarter

Topics :Senco Gold

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story