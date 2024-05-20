Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Stock market closed for trading today as phase 5 voting underway in Mumbai

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.16 per cent to 22,502 points and the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.12 per cent to end at 74,005.94 on Saturday

Stock market, Indian stock market
Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 8:13 AM IST
India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Monday, May 20, for a holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday, May 21.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.16 per cent to 22,502 points and the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.12 per cent to end at 74,005.94 on Saturday, in a special trading session to test the exchanges' preparedness during emergencies.

The Indian rupee strengthened 0.19 per cent versus the US dollar and quoted at 83.37 per dollar on Friday, aided by likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India and broad-based interbank dollar sales in the latter half of the session.

The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at Rs 100.57, with the yield up 2 bps at 7.0925 per cent amid fresh debt supply and as US yields were off their recent lows, while traders remained cautious ahead of a long weekend.

Topics :stock market tradingIndian stock marketLok Sabha electionsMumbai

First Published: May 20 2024 | 8:12 AM IST

