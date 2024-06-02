Street signs: Market fortunes, IFSC's grand welcome, corporate truth serum

Market fortunes: Short squeeze looms large

With most polls predicting over 350 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government, the markets are likely to rejoice. Analysts expect the indices to receive a further boost due to short-covering by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), triggered by the exit polls and encouraging consumer spending data from the US. “FPIs are at historically high index shorts at about $2.8 billion, which, in a way, serves as a hedge for their single stock futures longs of $4.7 billion. With the exit polls hinting at strong numbers for the ruling government, Monday and Tuesday should see index short covering by FPIs,” said a note by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

IFSC’s grand welcome: Bridging borders in financial fortitude

With the government allowing direct listings at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), the regulator, the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), is trying to woo companies from neighbouring countries. Sources said IFSCA is in talks with Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan to facilitate the listing of high-quality companies at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). Along with building a global investor base, IFSCA is also working on creating a lucrative investable universe of companies. Sources said the draft regulations for direct listings may be up for public consultation within a quarter, and the first listing may take place next year. Indian retail investors will not be allowed to invest in companies listed in the IFSC, and the route will only be open to institutional investors and overseas funds.