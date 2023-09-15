Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Strong domestic EV play and JLR sales positives for Tata Motors stock

Strong domestic EV play and JLR sales positives for Tata Motors stock

A key factor is that JLR reported increased sales for Q1FY24 reflecting continuing improvement in chip and other supply constraints

Devangshu Datta
Premium
Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 11:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The launch of Tata Motors’ (TaMo) new Nexon facelift —in both petrol and electric vehicle (EV) variants — leads to a focus on the auto-major’s EV ambitions.

A few days ago, a chance remark by Nitn Gadkari set off rumours that there may be a punitive 10 per cent additional Goods and Services Tax on diesel vehicles. Although the minister later retracted from the statement, it’s clear that policy is geared to inducing a shift away from internal combustion to EVs and other greener options.

This is an interesting situation. TaMo sold 5.4 lakh passenger vehicles in the 2022-23 financial year (FY23) and only about 20 per cent were diesel. The company also sold over 50,000 EVs and by the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY23, EV sales were around 12 per cent of all PV sales. By 2030, the company hopes that around 50 per cent of PV sales will be EV.

Other companies are also planning EV launches but TaMo has dominant market share at the moment and it could hope to maintain a lead. Tata’s Nexon 2023 facelift EV is clearly a big play to consolidate its pole position – the Nexon (old model) is the most popular vehicle in the SUV space. The company is reportedly planning exclusive retail showrooms for EVs.

Automobile manufacturers (OEMs) take three to four years to plan model cycles. While there are several EV launches planned by OEMs, customer adoption will also depend on the build-up of charging infra­structure and falling co­sts. There are also challenges to setting up EV supply chains in India, which will take time. TaMo has a lead in this process. In other respects, automobile manufacturers are looking at better margins because the shortage of chip supplies and logistics challenges in managing supply chains are both easing. Other raw materials costs are also coming down due to price drops in industrial metals. At the same time, most auto-makers are guiding for imp­roved domestic sales. An economic revival in India could also boost demand for trucks.

A key factor is that JLR reported increased sales for Q1FY24, reflecting continuing improvement in chip and other supply constraints. Wholesale volumes were up 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) though sequentially the sales were down 1 per cent. Retail sales were up 29 per cent Y-o-Y and down 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). The order book remained strong with over 185,000 client orders at the end of the quarter.

Obviously, competition heating up in the EV segment and the generally muted global demand could be downside risks. However, the generally improving conditions on the supply side and TaMo’s aggressive push into EV, and its dominant share in that crucial segment, are positives. The share price, atRs 634.15 after Friday’s trade, at is up 2.8 per cent in the last month, and up 38.7 per cent in the last year.


Also Read

Jaguar Land Rover revs up for electric race; can it meet its 2030 target?

TCS signs £800 million contract with digital unit of JLR for five years

Reports of extra 10% GST on diesel cars false, says Union Minister Gadkari

Street positive on JLR's electric vehicle strategy, sales outperformance

Tata plugs into UK automotive sector for $5.2 bn electric car gigafactory

Sensex winning run extends to 11th consecutive session, first since 2007

Growth prospects, deleveraging to drive gains for Bharti Airtel stock

City gas distributors optimistic about long-term growth prospects

Expansion, value unlocking key triggers for power producer NTPC's stock

Robust growth ahead for pvt insurers; HDFC Life may see stronger momentum

Topics :Nitin GadkariTata MotorsTata Motors JLRElectric Vehicles

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story