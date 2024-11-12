Security forces conduct mock drill at world's highest rail bridge in Reasi

Security forces conducted a mock drill at the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge located between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the mock drill was conducted by District Police Reasi along with SOG, CRPF 126bn, GRP, RPF, SDRF, VDG, Civil Administration, Fire, Emergency, and Medical teams.

Chenab Bridge is a structural marvel built across a gorge of Chenab Bridge in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir under the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project.

This bridge was constructed 359 metres (around 109 feet) above the Chenab River in the Jammu and Kashmir region and is around 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower.

Earlier, the Ministry of Railways made it to the "Limca Book of Records" for "most people at a public-service event - multiple venues."

The Railways Ministry organised an event on February 26, 2024, which was attended by 40,19,516 people at 2,140 venues.

The event was organised for the inauguration of road over/road under railway bridges and for laying the foundation stones of railway stations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The mammoth effort and mobilisation of Indian Railways was recognised, and the same was entered into the prestigious Limca Book of World Records.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Monday that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has directed the law and order machinery to remain alert and take immediate action to prevent terror incidents in the region.

While speaking to reporters about the recent security situation, Rather emphasized the need for heightened vigilance following a series of terror attacks in the Union Territory.

"Our Chief Minister (Omar Abdullah) has asked the law and order machinery to be alert and bring such incidents to a stop," Speaker Rather said.

Earlier, J-K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary called on security forces to take decisive actions and revise their strategies in light of recent terror attacks in J-K.

The Deputy CM was commenting on recent incidents, including the encounter in Kishtwar in which a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed on Sunday, and the abduction and killing of two Village Defence Guards in Kishtwar last Thursday.