Canadian MP Chandra Arya slams politicians for dividing Hindus and Sikhs

Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament of Canada in a statement condemned the attack by Khalistani extremists on Hindu devotees at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton that took place on November 3 and criticized politicians for misrepresenting the incident as a Hindu-Sikh issue. Arya argued this framing is misleading and divisive.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X, Arya wrote: "On behalf of Hindu-Canadians and the vast majority of Sikh-Canadians, I again strongly condemn the attack by Khalistani extremists on Hindu devotees at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton. Politicians are deliberately avoiding recognizing and mentioning Khalistanis as responsible for this attack or are shifting the blame to other entities. They are misleading Canadians by framing this as an issue between Hindus and Sikhs. This is not true."

He said that throughout history, Hindus and Sikhs have been connected through family relationships and shared social and cultural ties and urged both communities to prove politicians wrong. Hindus and Sikhs have been united throughout history, are united today, and will continue to be united in the future. We, as Hindus and Sikhs, will not and should not allow vested interests to divide us for their political gain," added the post.

The Canadian MP said that politicians are portraying Hindus and Sikhs as opposing sides regarding the attack on the temple by Khalistani extremists. "This picture is simply not true. The two sides are actually Hindu-Canadians and the vast majority of Sikh-Canadians on one side, and Khalistanis on the other," he said.

Arya's post also highlighted the influence Khalistani supporters wield over certain Canadian Gurudwaras, quoting Sikh community leader and former British Columbia Premier Ujjal Dosanjh.

According to Arya, Dosanjh noted that a "silent majority of Sikhs do not want to have anything to do with Khalistan and that they just don't speak out because they're afraid of violence and violent repercussions. Dosanjh also mentioned that many Gurudwaras in Canada are controlled by Khalistani supporters."

Arya further said that he understands that fear may prevent the silent majority of Sikhs from speaking out in Gurudwaras, but urged them to use the power of voting over which politicians get elected.

"Due to the deliberate actions of some politicians and the influence of Khalistanis, Canadians now mistakenly equate Khalistanis with Sikhs. Hindus and Sikhs alike must educate Canadians that we stand united in our fight against Khalistani extremists and their political backers," added the post.

The Canadian MP called on Hindu and Sikh brothers and sisters across Canada to do two things: First, let politicians know that Hindus and the vast majority of Sikh-Canadians stand united on one side, while Khalistanis are on the other. Second, and importantly, I call on all Hindus and Sikhs in Canada to urge community leaders not to provide a platform at any of our events or temples to politicians unless they publicly recognize and expressly condemn Khalistani extremism.

Khalistani extremists attacked Hindu-Canadian devotees within the Hindu Sabha temple premises in Brampton, Canada, on November 3.

Following the attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada, shared a video of the attack on the temple and said that the Khalistani terrorists attacked kids and women.

PM Modi in a post on X also condemned the attack.

The Indian High Commission in Canada condemned the "violent disruption" by 'anti-India' elements outside a consular camp.