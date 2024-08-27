Israeli military investigating sailor's death during Hezbollah barrage

The Israel Defense Forces said it was investigating the death of a sailor aboard a naval vessel off the coast of northern Israel during Hezbollah's Sunday morning rocket barrage. Petty Officer 1st Class David Moshe Ben Shitrit, 21, was killed when shrapnel from an Iron Dome interceptor fell on his patrol boat. Two other sailors were hurt with moderate and light injuries. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to the IDF's initial findings, the interceptor exploded adjacent to the ship while at least two Hezbollah drones were flying over the area at the time. The army is examining the possibility that the interceptor, while tracking one of the drones, mistakenly identified the patrol ship as hostile for unknown reasons. Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that the interceptor hit the drone, which fell on the ship.

The IDF said around 100 fighter jets attacked and destroyed thousands of Hezbollah launch sites in a pre-emptive strike as the terror group was preparing to launch hundreds of missiles and drones at northern and central Israel.

Nearly 80,000 Israelis were forced to evacuate their homes near the Lebanon border when Hezbollah began launching rockets and drones in October. Hezbollah leaders have said they will continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes. The attacks have killed 26 civilians and 20 soldiers on the Israeli side.

Since October 8, Hezbollah has launched more than 6,700 rockets and drones.

Israeli officials have been calling for Hezbollah to be disarmed and removed from southern Lebanon in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War.