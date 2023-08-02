Home / World News / US: Massive fire burning across California, Nevada causes fire whirls

US: Massive fire burning across California, Nevada causes fire whirls

The fire, dubbed the York Fire, which is California's largest fire of the year, has consumed 80,000 acres of land as of Tuesday morning

ANI US
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 11:12 AM IST
A massive fire burning across both California and Nevada is causing fire whirls and creating dangerous conditions for firefighters, authorities said, CNN reported.

The fire, dubbed the York Fire, which is California's largest fire of the year, has consumed 80,000 acres of land as of Tuesday morning.

As per CNN, the blaze began on Friday in the New York Mountain Range of California's Mojave National Preserve and crossed state lines into Nevada on Sunday as winds picked up under scorching temperatures.

Firefighters were through their efforts able to gain control of the fire on Monday night and by Tuesday morning the York Fire was 23 per cent contained.

"An infrared flight was completed last night, which provided a better assessment of fire size and activity," the National Parks Service said on Tuesday.

The blaze is among dozens of wildfires burning around the country as some areas swelter under unrelenting heat, including one fire raging on both sides of the US-Canadian border.

The fire on the California-Nevada state line is still "growing rapidly" and creating extreme conditions that are making it more dangerous and difficult to control, fire officials said on Monday night, as per CNN.

The Mojave National Preserve said that firefighters battling the blaze have seen fire whirls, "a vortex of flames and smoke that forms when intense heat and turbulent winds combine, creating a spinning column of fire."

As the fire-heated air rises, cold air dashes to take its place, creating a spinning vortex rising from a fire and carrying aloft smoke, debris, and flame - also referred to as a fire tornado in some cases.

As per CNN, large fire whirls can have the same intensity as a tornado.

Topics :United StatesCaliforniaNevadafire

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 11:12 AM IST

Next Story