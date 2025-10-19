TVK transfers ₹20,00,000 aid to families of karur stampede victims

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has transferred an amount of Rs 20 lakh to the families of the victims, in the September 27 stampede in Karur, which claimed 41 lives, party chief Vijay said in a statement.

Vijay said, "We had already announced on September 28, 2025, an amount of Rs 20 lakh has been transferred through RTGS on behalf of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on October 18, 2025, as a family welfare fund. I kindly request you to accept it as a gesture of our support and compassion."

He added that the party is taking necessary legal steps to obtain permission for a personal meeting.

"As mentioned during our video call last week, we are taking the necessary legal steps to obtain permission for a personal meeting. Once the approval is granted, we will definitely come to meet you," Vijay said in the statement. Expressing condolences, Vijay said, "The unbearable and painful incident in Karur has left us mourning the loss of our dear family members. In this difficult time, I want to assure you once again that we will stand with you in every possible way, offering comfort and support. With the grace of God, we will overcome this painful time together." On October 15, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that a total compensation of Rs 4.87 crore has been issued to the families of victims in the stampede during TVK chief Vijay's rally in Karur.