MHA launches Rs 5k cr scheme for modernization of fire services in states

Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday launched the Scheme for expansion and modernization of Fire Services in the states with a total outlay of Rs 5,000 crore.

"The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has launched a 'Scheme for Expansion and Modernization of Fire Services in the States' from the earmarked allocation of Preparedness and Capacity Building Funding Window under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for strengthening fire services in the States with a total outlay of Rs 5,000 crores," an official statement said.

MHA said that an amount of Rs 500 crore, out of the total outlay, has been kept for incentivizing the States on the basis of their legal and infrastructure-based reforms. A letter in this regard has been sent to the Chief Secretaries and Heads of Fire Services of all States.

The scheme was already announced by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 13 in a meeting with the Ministers of Disaster Management of the States and Union Territories.

MHA said that the objective of the scheme is to expand and modernize Fire Services in the States with a view that activities for strengthening fire services at the State-level through preparedness and the capacity-building component of the NDRF will be ensured.

"For seeking funds for the projects/proposals under the Scheme, the concerned State Governments shall have to contribute 25 per cent (except for the North-Eastern and Himalayan (NEH) States which shall contribute 10 per cent) of the total cost of such projects/proposals from their budgetary resources," the official statement said.

