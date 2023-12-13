WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

WhatsApp has now rolled out a feature through which you can pin chats within one-on-one and group conversations. With pinned messages, users can easily highlight important messages in group or 1

All message types like text, poll, image, emojis, and more can be pinned, and they are end-to-end encrypted.To 'pin' a message, users can long press on the message, and select 'pin' from the context menu. A banner will appear to select the duration of the pinned message - 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days.

7 Days is the default choice. In a group chat, admins have the option to select if all members or only admins can pin a message.

Last week, WhatsApp rolled out the ability to send disappearing voice messages that could only be viewed once by the receiver.