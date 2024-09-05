12 industrial smart cities - A vital cog in India's development journey

Third, the competitiveness of Indian industry will stand enhanced due to lower cost of doing business, in particular lower logistics costs due to multi-modal connectivity. Fourth, this strategic initiative also enhances the ease of doing business encompassing ready access to land, prior environmental clearance, online applications and single window clearances.

Fifth, manufacturing competitiveness and ready connectivity, both physical and digital, will significantly enlarge export prospects for both large enterprises as well as MSMEs and contribute to achieving the national goal of $1 trillion in merchandise exports by 2030. Sixth, these 12 cities spread across 10 states with world class industrial infrastructure, provide an opportunity to some of the landlocked states to join the Indian manufacturing movement and help catalyse regionally distributed development. Finally, these industrial corridors will create viable and sustainable urban development models to cater to India’s expected urbanisation rate of over 50 per cent by 2047.