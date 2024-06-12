Army again promotes counter-insurgency specialist as chief of staff

The government announced on Tuesday that the present Northern Army commander, Lieutenant General (Lt Gen) Upendra Dwivedi, would take over on June 30 as the next chief of army staff (COAS).

“Vice chief of the army staff Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi [is] appointed as next chief of the army staff (COAS) with effect from [w.e.f.] afternoon of June 30, 2024,” stated a written Ministry of Defence (MoD) press release.

Gen Dwivedi will be the seventh straight counter-insurgency (COIN) specialist to be promoted to the rank of general and given the coveted appointment of COAS. As evident from the graphic, almost the entire command experience of Indian generals has lain in the realm of COIN.



Military planners have argued in the past that, with the army heavily committed in COIN operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the northeastern states, specialists in COIN were urgently required to lead the army.

However, this logic was discredited in December 2001, when the military was required to deploy for battle after Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists attacked Parliament on December 13, 2001. By the time the army’s three mechanised strike corps (which are stationed deep inside India in places like Mathura and Bhopal) readied for battle and moved to the border, Pakistan’s army was ready to beat them back.





Table: Army and tri-service chiefs since September 01, 2016

Battalion Commission Battalion Command Brigade Command Division Command Corps Command Theatre Command Mention of COIN General Bipin Rawat Infantry

(11 Gorkhas) Infantry

(11 Gorkhas) UN brigade + Rashtriya Rifles sector in Kashmir Infantry Division in Kashmir 3 Corps (Eastern Command) Southern Command Yes General MM Naravane Infantry (Sikh Light Infantry) Rashtriya Rifles Infantry Brigade Assam Rifles (Inspector Gen) Strike Corps (Western theatre) Eastern Command Yes General Manoj Pande Engineers Engineer Regiment Engineer Brigade

+ Infantry Brigade 8 Mountain Division (Kargil) 4 Corps (Eastern Command) Andaman & Nicobar Command Yes General Anil Chauhan Infantry

(11 Gorkhas) Infantry

6/11 Gorkhas Infantry

59 Infantry Bde (Manipur) 19 Infantry Div (Baramula, J&K) 33 Corps (Eastern Command) Eastern Command Yes Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi Infantry

(J&K Rifles) Infantry

(18 JAK Rif) Assam Rifles (26 Sector Assam Rifles (IG AR East) 9 Corps (Western Command) Northern Command Yes Army planners concluded that the heavy emphasis on COIN had to be replaced by the army’s traditional skills in conventional battle.



Thus was conceived the army’s doctrine of “Cold Start,” which involved striking Pakistan within 48 hours of a dire provocation – such as a damaging terrorist attack from Pakistan or the assassination of a top Indian leader. Instead of waiting for the mechanised strike corps to poise itself along the border, India would attack with 8-10 “integrated battle groups” (IBGs), cobbled together from tanks and troops, already located along the border.

Benefiting from surprise and concentrated force, Indian wargames had many IBGs piercing through Pakistan’s forward defences. That allowed Indian strike corps to stream through those breaches, capturing large towns and cities in Pakistan’s heartland. This would allow New Delhi to call off the war quickly, in a victorious position.