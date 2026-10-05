Banking for Viksit Bharat

First, the relationship between the RBI as regulator and the owner of state banks — that is the government — needs untangling. When, in 2017, the finance minister at the time blamed weak supervision by the RBI as the reason for their poor performance, the RBI governor responded that its regulatory powers over PSBs were diluted. The RBI approves the appointment of private bank chief executive officers to ensure they are “fit and proper”. It has often turned down unsuitable CEOs for private banks — but for PSBs, those appointments are made by the Ministry of Finance. Moreover, RBI staff sit on the boards of PSBs, and the regulator is thereby complicit in all their decisions, which it is supposed to supervise and regulate.