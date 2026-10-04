Public policies against the public interest

Like insurance, digital lending offers a more immediate example of regulation failing consumers. Moneylife Foundation’s study Digital Credit Without Limits examined 110 lending apps and anonymised cases arising from its credit-counselling work. It found borrowers taking multiple loans in quick succession, sometimes to repay earlier loans. In one case, a contract worker earning ₹12,000 a month had six app loans with combined monthly instalments of ₹46,700. Some short-tenure loans carried charges equivalent to 1 per cent a day, or 365 per cent a year before compounding, with processing fees deducted upfront. These cases expose a regulatory blind spot. A lender may assess an individual loan in isolation and still leave a borrower dangerously overextended across several platforms. The Reserve Bank of India, like Irdai, should have stepped in well before our study, but it has not done so, in any meaningful way, even now. Examples of insurance and digital lending reveal the same asymmetry. Organised lenders, distributors and financial intermediaries have the resources to shape business models and influence regulators. Individual policyholders and borrowers are scattered, poorly informed, and often unable to challenge the terms imposed on them.