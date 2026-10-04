Rate hike? Yes, but how long is the cycle?

While Malhotra voted to keep the policy rate unchanged and retain the neutral stance, this is how his statement in the MPC minutes ended: "I would prefer to wait for more certainty to emerge on the inflation trajectory… the forecast and the likely levels to which inflation may normalise and settle, for any recalibration of the policy rate. We also need to be watchful as the risks of higher food, fuel and other input prices translating into a broad-based increase in inflation and de-anchoring of expectations persist. Any evidence of these risks materialising may need policy tightening."