Bidhuri's boorishness has its political uses

It seems that the BJP will not take strong action on hate speech, even if it is as egregious as the abuse hurled by its South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri in the halls of Parliament. Nor has the Bahujan Samaj Party yet come to the defence of its Muslim MP, Danish Ali, who was its target.

Even before Bidhuri could reply to a proforma show-cause notice to him, the party nonchalantly appointed Bidhuri as in charge of the Tonk assembly constituency in election-going Rajasthan.



Political observers surmise that Bidhuri has been sent to polarise voters in Tonk as the newest "icon" of hate speech against Muslims. Technically, though, contrary to popular belief, Bidhuri had a similar role in a few constituencies, including Tonk, even in the last Rajasthan assembly election in 2018. Apparently, his role as election in-charge in Tonk had been decided about ten days before his abusive behaviour in the Lok Sabha.

However, it is an inescapable fact that the Tonk constituency has a sizable Muslim vote – estimates suggest that of the 245,000 voters, Muslim voters are about 62,000, Scheduled Castes 45,000, Gujjars 35,000, Malis between 16,000 to 18,000, Brahmins 15,000, Jats 12,000 and Rajputs 5,000. As a prominent Gujjar MP in the Lok Sabha, Bidhuri is expected to cut into the Gujjar vote base of the Congress party in Tonk, which Sachin Pilot represents. It is expected that the Congress will field Pilot again from Tonk. Bidhuri remains a useful instrument for his party despite his unpardonable speech in Parliament.







Also Read: Bidhuri remarks row: Danish Ali writes to PM, calls for suitable punishment His transgression of parliamentary propriety, where two of the BJP's most prominent faces and former ministers were seen laughing at the abusive episode on television, was sought to be played down by accusing Danish Ali of provoking Bidhuri by using an abusive epithet against the prime minister. The Speaker quickly acquiesced to the parity in both cases by referring them to the privileges committee of the house. The committee is dominated by the BJP – including the chairman; the party accounts for eight out of 14 members, and two out of six others are its alliance partners. Nor is there a time limit for the committee to submit its findings. The matter, from the BJP's point of view, is done and dusted.

If the BJP had taken genuine action against Bidhuri, it would have opened a Pandora's box. Hate speech is so endemic amongst its rank and file that the party would have to plan for ideological retraining of its cadre. Not that there is any indication that the BJP is looking for ideological reorientation. Indeed, the abusive epithets Bidhuri used in Parliament are slogans openly raised at public meetings by political leaders of the BJP.



The perfunctory show-cause notice and subsequent political rehabilitation is nothing new for the party. The BJP had distanced itself from its spokesperson Nupur Sharma in July 2022 after she made controversial remarks about the Prophet in a TV debate. The Supreme Court had criticised Nupur Sharma, saying "her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire" and blamed her for "igniting emotions across the country". Her comments led to a ghastly incident in Udaipur when two Muslim men beheaded a Hindu tailor who supported Sharma on social media platforms. After a year in hibernation, Nupur Sharma is back in political circulation. Bidhuri's distancing barely lasted a few days.

A report of hate speech from the first half of 2023 by the Washington DC-based Hindutva Watch shows that hate speech in India spikes in the run-up to elections. The report, sourcing information from verifiable social media and news outlets, claims, "Most hate events occurred in states governed by the BJP. Furthermore, a significant proportion of these incidents occurred in states scheduled to hold legislative elections in 2023 and 2024, highlighting the potential use of anti-Muslim hate speech events for voter mobilisation. Disturbingly, the majority of these hate speech events also propagated dangerous conspiracy theories targeting Muslims, along with explicit calls for violence, calls to arms, and demands for socio-economic boycotts of the Muslim community."







Also Read: BJP engineered splits in parties started by 'Marathi people': Supriya Sule The report also notes that about 80 per cent of these hate speech incidents took place in BJP-ruled states and union territories and that "Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat witnessed the highest number of hate speech gatherings, with Maharashtra alone accounting for 29 per cent of such incidents." In total, nearly 70 per cent of these events were reported in states with legislative elections either in 2023 or 2024.

It may not come as a surprise, but the report also found, "Around 52 per cent of hate speech gatherings in BJP-ruled states and union territories were orchestrated by entities affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Bajrang Dal, the Sakal Hindu Samaj, and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Overall, 42 percent of all hate speech gatherings in 17 states, which includes two centrally controlled territories, were organised by groups affiliated with the RSS."

