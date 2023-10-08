Globalisation of T20 will help India

The 13th edition of the 50-over cricket World Cup has got going, when the shorter version of the game, the T20 (20 overs each side) is poised to go global. The Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) and the franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) can play a significant role in taking the game to many more countries.

Cricket, played in very few countries, initially got a larger following through running commentaries on radio. The arrival of television and live telecast of the matches vastly increased the viewership and interest in the game, especially in South Asia. The real boost came with the advent of satellite television channels that brought in better technology enabling coverage of the game through cameras placed at a number of locations on the ground and slow-motion replays. With the number of fans increasing dramatically to experience the pleasure of viewing along with expert commentaries from top-notch former cricketers, the telecasters attracted more advertisers. And with more advertisers came more money for the telecasters and, in turn, the cricket administrators started getting more money selling the telecast rights. The advent of the internet and smartphones has also helped.



The game’s popularity has grown dramatically with the advent of T20, usually played in late evening for about three and half hours. The timing of the matches has enabled the office-goers to watch the matches after their working hours. The franchises have brought in the much-needed commercial element helping the administrators garner more revenues and helping the players, grounds staff, support staff, and others associated with the game get enormous compensations unimaginable a few years back. The T20 format has become popular in some countries other than the traditional cricket playing nations also but not yet in a big way.

Another major development in the past few decades is the end of dominance of the cricket administration by England and Australia. The widespread popularity of the game in South Asia has meant that the cricket administrations in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka have a greater say in how the International Cricket Council runs the game. They have also grown wealthier. The BCCI has emerged as the wealthiest cricket administrator in the world.



Looking ahead, the T-20 format throws open more opportunities for the franchises to take the game to more players and fans in many countries that do not play the game on a professional basis. The investments they make can be profitable if they succeed in getting more people involved in the game across continents, especially in the global south. That will bring opportunities abroad for retired players, coaches, umpires, commentators, support staff who help players with their fitness and curators who know how to prepare good pitches.

The BCCI must strategise how it can help the fledgling cricket administrations with suitable guidance on building the infrastructure, training the players, organising lucrative tournaments, co-opting the media, etc. It should review its policy of not allowing the Indian players to play for franchises in other countries.The investments now made in promoting globalisation of cricket will help India export cricket equipment and cricket related services.



India’s soft power can increase several fold, especially in the global south, with the spread of the game around the world.

