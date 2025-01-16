Infra outlays: Key expectations from the Union Budget allocations

- Over half the respondents in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Systemic Risk Survey (published on January 2) do not expect a revival in the private capital expenditure in the coming year. This is due to concerns over geopolitical conflicts, commodity price risks, tightening interest rates, tariff hikes, capital outflows and their impact on the rupee, and fears of a consumption slowdown.
- Estimates of GDP for Q2 of FY25 have raised concerns about the robustness of economic growth for the year. In a December 4, 2024, article in businessline, C Rangarajan (former RBI governor) opined that “contraction in government capital expenditure in the first half played a major role in the growth decline”.
- The data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed a disappointing 22.1 per cent year-on-year decline in new project commencements in the December 2024 quarter, reversing the 64 per cent rise recorded in September.
- Announcements from both the private and public sectors do not point to any meaningful pick-up in capex.
- The CMIE data also points to a worrying 57.1 per cent year-on-year decline in the value of government projects completed and a 40 per cent decline in that of the private sector.
- Almost all Indian corporations and commercial lending institutions are wary of investing in greenfield public private partnerships (PPP) projects, while foreign investors prefer operating brownfield assets. However, it should be noted that in sectors such as telecom, ports, airports, electricity transmission, and renewable energy, private capex has continued, though sporadically.
- The data from states shows a greater slowdown in capex spend compared to the Centre. Therefore, finance ministry officials are trying to motivate states to borrow more against their entitlements for state-level infra spend.
