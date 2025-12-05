Home / Opinion / Columns / Ironies of history: Vandemataram debate may throw up uncomfortable truths

Ironies of history: Vandemataram debate may throw up uncomfortable truths

What has come with the territory are the celebrations of 150 years of the composition of Vandemataram, which Parliament is expected to "debate" next week

Bankim Chandra Chatterjee (Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay)
premium
Bankim Chandra Chatterjee (Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay) | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Uddalok Bhattacharya
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:07 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
History, with all its vagaries, can be unkind. Marxists tenaciously clung to the belief that “history is behind us. We are destined to win”. Competing world views, and also overlapping ones, were seen to be at lower stages of historical progress. One reason for Hitler’s coming to power was the stubbornly irreconcilable positions taken by the Social Democrats and communists. But was it history that took revenge on the communists in 1991, when Leningrad was renamed St Petersburg?   
 
As we know from E H Carr (What is History?), history is a dialogue between the present and the past. In India too, it is being dredged up in a manner that makes the present seem substantially unflattering. At the current moment, two historical matters, neatly overlaid, are abroad. On the one hand it is being said, even at the cost of repetition and with reference to the educational minutes of Thomas Babington Macaulay in 1835, the nation must come out of the “slave mentality” brought about by British rule (Business Standard, November 26). What has come with the territory are the celebrations of 150 years of the composition of Vandemataram, which Parliament is expected to “debate” next week.
 
The expression “slave mentality” too can be debated. Is the mentality of a slave necessarily obsequious, which is perhaps implied here? The career of Josiah Henson, the slave who escaped the clutches of the people who believed slavery found acceptance in the Bible, would be at variance with this position. So would be the story of George Harris, the character in Uncle Tom’s Cabin who quoted from the Declaration of Independence to assert his freedom. And if juxtaposed with the “Dalit mentality” or “peasant-worker mentality”, both with an institutional frame, the term “slave mentality” would have much to commend itself.
 
Leaving aside the disputations around the mentalities of the subjugated and the oppressed, if we turn to the “mentality” created by the minutes of Macaulay, meaning an outlook that is nothing but servile allegiance to India’s colonisers after 1757, it is at once palpable that it is no longer the oppressed who are paying obeisance to the new masters. They are a new middle class, mostly beneficiaries of the land-settlement policies of the British, getting jobs in government and related institutions. Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, deputy magistrate and deputy collector, was one such person in the new social milieu. No doubt a brilliant mind with a thorough knowledge of his job, only he could compose Vandemataram, which occurs in his novel Ananadamath (the Abbey of Bliss, published in 1884), which had several disparaging remarks about what is now India’s largest minority. If this ties in well with a thesis popular now, what comes at the end of the novel is an affront to the spirit of Vandemataram. The British are being seen as deliverers of Hinduism and positive players in the “recovery of the Sanatan dharma”, that is Sanatan dharma in the positive sense of the word. Worshipping multiple gods (330 million) is not that, Mahapurush tells Satyananda, the man who fought the mlechchas — the Muslims and the British. “Who is the enemy? There is no enemy now. Give up this fight. The British are our friendly rulers.” He holds the hand of Satyananda, who then sees a vision, a vision of union — the union of wisdom and devotion, and the union of faith and service. The novel ends here. And history has played its trick. Beating the demon of Macaulay with the brush of the melodious Vandemataram can run into stony terrain. Bankim’s own writing bears testimony to it and much else that might injure the view of a composite Hindu society. He considered the “Doms and Dosads” outside the fold of Hinduism (Evidence: Rajsingha, a novel). In the same work, what he wrote of the marriage practices of the Odiyas cannot be too pleasing to the people of West Bengal’s neighbouring state.
 
Like justice, history is blind. Unlike justice, it is not even-handed. In the words of the great scholar Michael Oakeshott, “History is ‘made’ by nobody save the historian: To write history is the only way of making it.” This is tolerable if there is a method in it. Discomfort arises when the elbow room of the historian is stretched too far.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Weaponised vigilance: Baseless complaints are paralysing administrators

Premium

Sanchar Saathi mandate gone, focus must shift to solutions to fight spam

Premium

Stop blaming Nehru: Real question is why India didn't change course after him

Premium

RBI policy in a season of contradictions: Mixed signals ahead of December 5

Premium

A defence link that lasts: India-Russia summit to test future ties

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics :BS Opinioneye cultureVande MataramWritten in History

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story