It's time to adapt: Climate action key to Viksit Bharat and economic growth

Global temperature rise is here to stay. According to the sixth IPCC Assessment Report, global surface temperature reached 1.1°C above 1850–1900 during 2011–2020. A recent G20 Report of the Group of Experts highlighted that global temperature breached the 1.5°C mark in 2023, and under business as usual, warming is projected to exceed 3°C.

Such increased global temperatures will exacerbate the frequency and severity of climate change impacts and the consequent losses. Even at present, according to the IPCC assessment, there have been widespread adverse impacts, disproportionately impacting developing countries. Even so, developed countries are falling short of their own Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by about 38 per cent, impacting the pace of emission reduction (Economic Survey 2024-25). Combined with the mushrooming of energy-intensive data centres and climate policies of developed countries, the global prospects of limiting, let alone reversing, climate change are dim.

India is inherently vulnerable to climate change due to its unique geography and diverse agro-climatic conditions. Higher global temperatures will lead to higher prospects of climate change impacts, such as increased weather extremes, biodiversity loss, sea-level rise, and water insecurity. This is despite India’s almost nil share of historical emissions and our small share of current global emissions — India’s per capita carbon emissions are one-third of the global average. Our ambitious policies to reduce emission intensity and enhance non-fossil fuel share in the installed electricity capacity have enabled us to decouple economic growth from emissions. We are also the only G20 nation in line with 2°C warming while all others exceed this threshold (IFC, 2023).

Simply put, it’s now time to focus on adaptation, putting our energy into imbibing the principles of Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) with determination for two reasons. First, adaptation builds resilience, enabling us to lock in the development gains against climate-induced impacts. Second, while mitigation benefits are dispersed and do not accrue fully to proactive nations, adaptation action directly affects the lives and livelihoods of our people and the economy. There are several adaptation initiatives in the Indian context. The National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) prominently addresses adaptation through several comprehensive initiatives, specifically, national missions on sustainable habitat, sustainable agriculture, water, strategic knowledge for climate change, sustaining the Himalayan ecosystem, and the health mission. The Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes (MISHTI) exemplifies a nature-based solution (NbS) to adaptation in coastal regions. The Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) contributes to building resilience in urban regions through water conservation, augmentation and rejuvenation. Adaptation strategies in agriculture include the use of climate-resilient seeds, fertigation, drip irrigation, groundwater management, soil health improvements, modifying cropping practices, etc. (Economic Survey 2024-25)

Going forward, climate adaptation and resilience must be front and centre in India’s development strategy and embedded into all existing and future policies and programs across all sectors. Since adaptation action is highly context-dependent, the State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCCs) prepared by States/ UTs should also prominently feature adaptation. In addition, there is a need to step up indigenous research and development (R&D) in climate-related technologies best suited to the Indian context. While total adaptation-related expenditure rose from 3.7 per cent to 5.6 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) between 2015-2016 and 2021- 2022, there is a need to mobilise resources from various sources.

Prioritising climate adaptation action is a step towards Viksit Bharat and robust economic growth. While India is well on track to achieving its 2030 NDC, accomplishing our 2070 net zero goal will require an innovative approach that prioritises, our development imperatives while responding to the challenge of climate change. LiFE, which promotes behavioural change towards mindful consumption and production, is a mantra with several plusses for the country and the world. This will create a virtuous cycle. Greater efficiency in the use of resources, including our limited carbon space — along with a mindful approach to our consumption and production choices, will afford adequate opportunities for developing countries as they navigate their sustainable development goals in the short- term while making meaningful progress toward prosperity in the long run.