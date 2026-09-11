Keralam's game is on

Mr Satheesan has begun taking some steps towards this. In his revised Budget presented in June, the government announced it would review the state’s land policy, position Keralam as a “port city” economy anchored in maritime growth, and transition away from dependence on remittances via a new investment framework. Free transport to women — quickly becoming a signature Congress welfare measure in states run by the party; a new package for accredited social health activists (ASHA), long seeking equity; and a new Department for Senior Citizens, formed as part of the welfare package. What everyone always knew but never talked about — Keralam’s drug problem — was brought out into the open and Operation Toofan revealed the extent of the synthetic drugs mafia in the state. An astounding 11,700 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the first 100 days of the government. Operation Toofan has become a brand that combines police action, high-profile arrests, interstate investigation and political messaging. Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala is leading it after conceding disingenuously that he “never thought that narcotics were a deep-rooted ‘disease’ in our state”.