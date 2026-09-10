Why boards fail at succession planning

One notable disaster was the failure of the Royal Bank of Scotland in 2008, the biggest in the history of banking. The 17-member board did not have it in itself to challenge the decision of the CEO, then a celebrated figure, to go in for the acquisition of ABN Amro. The decision led inexorably to the implosion of the bank. After the Global Financial Crisis of 2007-2008, it turned out that the story was not very different at the boards of many of the biggest banks and investment banks in the world.

One of the best diagnoses of the underlying problems of governance came, not from a panel of finance or management experts, but from a Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards in the United Kingdom (UK), mostly comprising career politicians. The bane of most boards, the Committee noted, was that there was too much “collegiality” on the board. One veteran corporate executive caught the spirit of boards beautifully in his testimony to the Committee: You have dinner with people the night before and one of them says, “Do you want to borrow my house in Tuscany and the rest of it?” It doesn’t happen to me, but you know what it mean(s). Then the next day at the board meeting, do you say to them, “Look, I have three questions for you and I’m not going to stop until you’ve answered all three of them properly”? People don’t do that.