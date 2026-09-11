Why AI should worry us more than nukes

In an earlier article, this writer talked about how countries now see technology and AI as critical to their own national security and global hegemonic power, and will thus not rein in their tech powerhouses because this would mean sacrificing their advantages. At best, they may prevent the Googles, Metas, Nvidias (and in China, the Alibabas, Tencents and DeepSeeks) from harming their own people. When it comes to the rest of the world, they will do little, though they will pretend to care about growing tech power and its impact on the rest of the world.

In defence, AI is already being used extensively to manage battlefield challenges, and as this trend accelerates, most battles may be decided with the use of non-human resources. This may save human lives for the aggressor, but it will cripple those without the power to resist. Iran, despite our concerns about authoritarian cleric rule, did the right thing by building its own deterrents to the overwhelming tech power of the US and Israel. The answer to high-tech appears to be a massive buildup of low-tech swarms of drones and missiles, and the threat to use them even on non-combatants in the region. In short, regional blackmail will be the fallout from the use of high-tech military power by one side.