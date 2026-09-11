New thief on the block

Some 200 years after the equations were written, they remain among the most important unsolved problems in mathematics with applications across many fields. NS is one of the seven famous Millennium Problems that were listed in 2000. The Clay Institute offers a prize of $1million for a proof that, one way or another, addresses four specific conditions for NS.

On Tuesday, September 8, OpenAI announced that it had found a solution to the NS problem by using a new AI model after 88 hours of intense computation involving 10,000 AI agents and 17 hours of verification. The agents exchanged 3 million messages and used 130 billion output tokens, which amounts to costs of well over $10 million. OpenAI claims its AI resolved two out of the four statements in the proof demanded by the Millennium Prize and that, indeed, infinite velocity is theoretically possible under certain conditions. The solution hasn’t yet been peer reviewed, and OpenAI has said that it has no intention of claiming the prize.