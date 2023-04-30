Home / Opinion / Columns / MOOWR scheme made less attractive

MOOWR scheme made less attractive

Most manufacturers were reluctant to opt for the MOOWR scheme instead of well-established EOU/SEZ/EPCG schemes. Now, even some MOOWR units may opt out of the scheme and go for the competing schemes

Premium
MOOWR scheme made less attractive

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 10:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In October 2019, the finance ministry introduced the Manufacture and Other Operations in Warehouse (No.2) Regulations (MOOWR), 2019, vastly simplifying the scheme for manufacturing in bonded warehouses and making it more attractive. Now, amendments in the Customs Act, 1962, made through the Finance Act, 2023, that will take effect at a date to be notified later, make the scheme a lot less attractive.
The government conceived the MOOWR in response to a panel ruling at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that held the export oriented units (EOU) scheme, special economic zones (SEZ) scheme and export promotion capital goods (EPCG) scheme as incompatible with the disciplines under some WTO agreements. MOOWR is a duty deferment scheme under which the licensees operating under Section 65 of the Customs Act, 1962, can import their capital goods and inputs required for production in a bonded warehouse without payment of any duties or taxes. The duties or taxes so deferred

Also Read

FinMin rejects provision for tax benefits to SEZs under DESH Bill

Top Headlines: Tax benefits to SEZs, Parliament's winter session and more

Centre allows 100% WFH for IT units in SEZs till December 31, 2023

Centre to come up with a single trade body to promote exports: Report

How reliable is India's China trade data?

Trade resents losses due to government's faults

DGFT should make good notable omissions

Key FTP changes that didn't find mention in the highlights

New trade policy continues with old schemes

Claims of rebound in global trade premature

Suppression of key facts can lead to claim rejection

The fastest evolution in technology history

A week in a PSU banker's life

Health care financing in line with government's intentions: NHA data

Two-sided triangle

Topics :SEZsWorld Trade organisation

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story