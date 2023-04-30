MOOWR scheme made less attractive

The government conceived the MOOWR in response to a panel ruling at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that held the export oriented units (EOU) scheme, special economic zones (SEZ) scheme and export promotion capital goods (EPCG) scheme as incompatible with the disciplines under some WTO agreements. MOOWR is a duty deferment scheme under which the licensees operating under Section 65 of the Customs Act, 1962, can import their capital goods and inputs required for production in a bonded warehouse without payment of any duties or taxes. The duties or taxes so deferred

In October 2019, the finance ministry introduced the Manufacture and Other Operations in Warehouse (No.2) Regulations (MOOWR), 2019, vastly simplifying the scheme for manufacturing in bonded warehouses and making it more attractive. Now, amendments in the Customs Act, 1962, made through the Finance Act, 2023, that will take effect at a date to be notified later, make the scheme a lot less attractive.