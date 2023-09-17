Home / Opinion / Columns / On trade, Delhi G20 improves over the Bali declaration

On trade, Delhi G20 improves over the Bali declaration

It is near certain that the United States is reluctant to clear the way for appointment of members to the appellate body and thus revive the dispute settlement mechanism at the WTO

TNC Rajagopalan
Premium
A view of the Bharat Mandapam, where Session 1 of the G20 Summit is being held, in New Delhi on Saturday.

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 10:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By all accounts, the G20 meet in New Delhi was a success as all the leaders agreed to a joint declaration. While the wordings on the Russia-Ukraine war got a lot of attention, there are important wordings in the declaration on trade-related issues that deserve to be welcomed.
 
In the declaration following the meeting of the G20 leaders last year at Bali, Indonesia, there was no mention at all about reviving the moribund dispute settlement system at the World Trade Organization (WTO). This year, the G20 declaration says that the leaders remain committed to conducting discussions with a view to having a fully and well-functioning dispute settlement system accessible to all members by 2024, a significant step forward. Surely, this declaration falls short of a firm commitment to revive the dispute settlement mechanism but it is still an improvement over the glaring omission to make any mention of the issue in the Bali declaration.

It is near certain that the United States is reluctant to clear the way for appointment of members to the appellate body and thus revive the dispute settlement mechanism at the WTO. As far as the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa are concerned, they were quite emphatic in calling for the restoration of a fully and well-functioning two-tier binding WTO dispute settlement system accessible to all members by 2024 and the selection of new appellate body members without further delay, at the BRICS summit last month at Johannesburg, South Africa.
 
The Bali declaration talked about the importance of inclusive international cooperation on digital trade but this year the G20 declaration is more specific in welcoming the high-level principles on digitalisation of trade documents and says that all G20 countries will not only make efforts to encourage implementation but also encourage other countries to consider these principles. The declaration welcomes the adoption of the G20 generic framework for mapping global value chains (GVC) to help members identify risks and build resilience. It also talks of enhancing access to information to micro, small and medium enterprises and promoting their integration into international trade. On other trade related matters, the Delhi declaration more or less says the same things as the Bali declaration.
 
On trade in agriculture commodities, the Bali declaration reaffirmed the need to update global agricultural food trade rules and to facilitate trade in agricultural and food products, as well as the importance of not imposing export prohibitions or restrictions on food and fertilisers in a manner inconsistent with relevant WTO provisions. This year there is a commitment to facilitate open, fair, predictable, and rules-based agriculture, food and fertiliser trade, not impose export prohibitions or restrictions, and reduce market distortions, in accordance with relevant WTO rules. Of course, each country puts its self interests above all other commitments just as India did while imposing restrictions on export of some agricultural commodities. Yet, a commitment on not imposing restrictions is much better than merely reaffirming the importance. To that extent, the Delhi declaration is a significant improvement.

Getting the leaders of 20 countries, each with different priorities, to agree on anything is difficult.  So, the Indian leadership and administrators deserve praise for getting everyone to agree on a joint declaration. Much depends on how the intentions get translated into action plans.

Email : tncrajagopalan@gmail.com
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

G20 Summit: Global Biofuel Alliance & other initiatives launched by India

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Brics enlargement in hope of getting heard

Chandrayaan-3 success opens fresh opportunities for our businesses

Ahead of I-Day, optimism, but concerns abound

CBIC deserves kudos for GST clarificatory circulars

Intent to not lag China is behind moves to promote INR trade

The unfinished job of farm mechanisation

Stalled project: Buyer can pause payments

Growth needs more electricity

A new dawn for microfinance

When INDIA gets angry

Topics :G20 summitG20 economiesG20 nationsIndia tradeGlobal Trade

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story