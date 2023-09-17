On trade, Delhi G20 improves over the Bali declaration

By all accounts, the G20 meet in New Delhi was a success as all the leaders agreed to a joint declaration. While the wordings on the Russia-Ukraine war got a lot of attention, there are important wordings in the declaration on trade-related issues that deserve to be welcomed.



In the declaration following the meeting of the G20 leaders last year at Bali, Indonesia, there was no mention at all about reviving the moribund dispute settlement system at the World Trade Organization (WTO). This year, the G20 declaration says that the leaders remain committed to conducting discussions with a view to having a fully and well-functioning dispute settlement system accessible to all members by 2024, a significant step forward. Surely, this declaration falls short of a firm commitment to revive the dispute settlement mechanism but it is still an improvement over the glaring omission to make any mention of the issue in the Bali declaration.



It is near certain that the United States is reluctant to clear the way for appointment of members to the appellate body and thus revive the dispute settlement mechanism at the WTO. As far as the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa are concerned, they were quite emphatic in calling for the restoration of a fully and well-functioning two-tier binding WTO dispute settlement system accessible to all members by 2024 and the selection of new appellate body members without further delay, at the BRICS summit last month at Johannesburg, South Africa.

