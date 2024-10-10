The quantum clock is ticking: Strong policy framework needed for India

On August 13 this year, a significant milestone in quantum technology was achieved as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced the first three Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) standards. These standards open the door for the rollout of this technology in establishments worldwide, addressing concerns about quantum computers breaking current encryption protocols, and endangering the entire cyber landscape.

Quantum technologies are set to disrupt the digital world as we know it. Having already witnessed the rapid transformation of the past five decades through digital innovation, we now face an even faster revolution with quantum technology. As a highly disruptive force, it will reshape industries, economies, and security at an unprecedented pace. Unsurprisingly, it has become the focal point of the global tech race, with leading nations vying for supremacy in this game-changing field.



Two key technology trends have emerged. PQC and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD). PQC involves developing cryptographic algorithms resistant to quantum attacks, while QKD uses quantum mechanics to securely distribute encryption keys. Curiously, there is no consensus yet on which of these, or whether both, would become the norm. The world is split between the two approaches: The United States favours PQC, while China and Russia are investing heavily in QKD.

In November 2023, the US government was first off-the-block, directing all federal agencies to adopt PQC for security, which speeded up the PQC standard development. NIST had been working on these standards since 2016 and finalised them within months. Meanwhile, Russia and China are racing ahead in QKD. In 2017, China completed a 2,000 km QKD-secured optical fibre network between Beijing and Shanghai, with a single hop of about 100 kms. India achieved single-hop QKD for 130 kms in 2019. However, by January 2024, China and Russia successfully achieved QKD over a satellite link connecting Moscow and Urumqi, 3,800 kms away.



India is making strides in quantum technology, with startups developing solutions that rival those of the US and China. Indian startups have created NIST-compatible PQC solutions and achieved QKD over fibre, including a 200 km single-hop solution. In April 2023, the government approved a Rs 6,000 crore National Quantum Mission, focusing on quantum computing, communication, sensing, and materials. However, despite these advancements, there is still no clear road map for widespread adoption of these technologies.

Beyond funding, a strong policy framework is needed to enable technology adoption. Key components of such a policy framework, interalia, include establishing mandatory standards to ensure interoperability and quality, and using government procurement to accelerate market adoption. These measures can stimulate private-sector interest and help create a more robust, innovation-driven ecosystem.



Another equally important role of the government is to establish a clear implementation strategy that monitors progress, allocates resources, and provides consistent oversight for emerging technologies. This ensures that initial policy measures are fully executed, allowing for a smooth and sustainable transition. The Modi government has excelled in this area. While Aadhaar was introduced in 2009-10, its large-scale adoption and real-time identity authentication only succeeded through the current government’s focused implementation. Similarly, the success of UPI was driven by close monitoring and a massive outreach campaign to educate and train a largely digitally-illiterate population. These examples highlight the importance of good implementation strategy in new-tech adoption.



The space sector offers a contrasting example. While the government’s 2020 decision to open the sector to private players and startups was a landmark reform, it initially failed to gain significant private interest. Real momentum came in October 2022, when Prime Minister Modi launched 75 space-related iDEX challenges at DefExpo in Gandhinagar. The well-established iDEX model, which has provided visibility into Armed Forces requirements and a road map for procurement post-development, has ignited the space startup ecosystem. This case illustrates that major government reforms must be accompanied by a closely monitored implementation strategy, particularly when existing structures may conflict with policy changes.



With strengths in both PQC and QKD, we must develop testing protocols and quality standards to support both ecosystems. The government should spearhead procurement, ensuring critical digital infrastructure becomes quantum-safe. It could set a deadline of 2026, for example. Given our robust startup ecosystem, India can be an early adopter. A startup’s 200 km single-hop QKD solution under iDEX took over two years to receive certification — an eternity in the fast-evolving technology world. Speedier adoption mechanisms are essential for us to stay competitive.

While the Department of Science and Technology (DST) excels in research and development, the broader implementation of quantum technology requires a mechanism that extends beyond R&D. Quantum technology, traditionally seen as a research domain, currently falls outside the scope of specific ministerial key performance indicators (KPIs) in the Rules of Business. To bridge this gap, the government could consider designating the Ministry of Electronics and IT, which has successfully executed large-scale initiatives like Aadhaar and UPI, to take on the role of driving adoption policy and its monitoring, ensuring a more coordinated rollout across the country. This would build on DST’s successes while ensuring comprehensive implementation.