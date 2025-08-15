Truths out of reach: The science of randomness and unpredictable outcomes

“I am at all events convinced that He (God) does not play dice.”

With that, Albert Einstein voiced his unease at inherent randomness at the core of quantum mechanics. He preferred a universe whose workings were hidden but ultimately knowable.

Randomness resists such comfort. We toss coins, shuffle cards, pick names from hats — yet much of it is an illusion. Beneath what we call random lies hidden clockwork. Still, from cryptography to climate models, the hunt for true randomness remains one of science’s most urgent quests.

At its core, randomness is the absence of pattern. In theory, it’s simple: Flip a coin. In practice, the universe shows its habits. A coin toss follows mechanics; with enough data on weight, air currents, and force, heads or tails could be predicted. Here deterministic, probabilistic, and truly random systems diverge.

Deterministic systems leave nothing to chance: Given initial conditions, the outcome is inevitable. A pendulum’s swing, for example. Apparent unpredictability often stems from ignorance of starting details. Probabilistic systems embrace uncertainty. They deal in likelihoods, not certainties. A die has a one-in-six chance of showing each face, but probability theory can’t tell which will appear next. Weather forecasts speak in chances because countless variables make precise predictions impractical. Truly random systems are rarer. Here, unpredictability stems not from missing data but from the absence of underlying determinism. Quantum mechanics shattered centuries of clockwork thinking: Subatomic particles behave in ways classical physics cannot predict. A photon hitting a beam splitter has a 50 per cent chance of taking either path, and no hidden measurement can reveal the outcome in advance. This is not human limitation; it is nature’s rulebook.

Quantum randomness has real-world uses. Cryptography depends on unpredictability: Encryption keys must be impossible to guess. Using deterministic methods, pseudo-random number generators (PRNGs) are good for games but dangerous for security unless seeded with real unpredictability. Your secrets are revealed if a PRNG can be reverse-engineered. True random number generators take advantage of the inherent unpredictability of quantum events by drawing inspiration from natural occurrences like radioactive decay. Quantum computing pushes this further. Quantum key distribution uses uncertainty as a security feature: Intercepting a quantum-encrypted message disturbs the system, exposing the eavesdropper. Future computers will not remove randomness but harness it.

A recent milestone shows this potential. In Nature, researchers from JPMorganChase, Quantinuum, Argonne and Oak Ridge National Laboratories, and the University of Texas at Austin reported the first certified-randomness-expansion protocol on a quantum computer. Using Random Circuit Sampling, they produced more randomness than they took as input, something classical machines cannot do. The digital world’s appetite for randomness is vast. Randomness powers Monte Carlo simulations (computational algorithms that rely on repeated random sampling to obtain numerical results) in finance and physics, helps AI explore solutions, and keeps online gambling theoretically fair. Without it, poker shuffles could be predictable and stock simulations skewed. Generating and certifying true randomness is hard. Humans are poor randomisers — when faking coin toss results, we avoid long runs and insert patterns unconsciously. Computers fare little better: Naive algorithms can produce telltale repetition.

Einstein resisted a dice-playing God, hoping hidden variables underlay quantum uncertainty. But decades of experiments — notably Bell’s theorem tests — have eroded that view. Bell tests have consistently found that physical systems obey quantum mechanics. The stakes are rising. The Internet of Things will connect countless devices, each encrypting sensitive data. Quantum computers threaten existing encryption while enabling new quantum-randomness-based schemes. Machine learning models rely on randomised processes that can warp if the randomness is flawed. Beyond technology, randomness seeps into art and policy. Artists feed random generators into creative tools to produce music and literature that surprise even them. Economists run randomised trials to gauge policy impact. Scientists randomise sampling to avoid bias.