Unchecked Urban Growth: How illegal constructions hurt cities and safety

We often spot one corner or part of a city that seems untouched by infrastructure development. These areas are often dotted with numerous cramped buildings, shops occupying pavements and roads, which cause traffic congestion. Loose wires hang precariously from poles, and multiple basements pose fire hazards.

These areas acquire notorious reputations due to a host of illegal constructions that hamper the everyday lives of the residents. The problems that unregulated and illegal constructions introduce in an urban space are not only specific to the management of urban resources and governance but also negatively impact the ease of living and social harmony among urban dwellers.



This year alone saw multiple unfortunate accidents that occurred solely due to illegal and unauthorised buildings — in July, three people died as an unauthorised four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai; in March, 12 lives were lost as an illegal building collapsed in Kolkata. In the National Capital, three young students drowned as an illegal basement flooded due to heavy rains. These constructions have grave environmental impacts, decrease the general quality of life, and, in extreme cases, result in irreversible tragedies. The magnitude of the crisis is not small and cannot be ignored for long. It is crucial that governance of these constructions is made stricter.



These types of constructions have significant economic and environmental implications. First, the loss of tax revenue becomes a major issue, as these properties are not registered. Second, illegal constructions lead to unplanned expansion, which places additional pressure on existing infrastructure and resources such as roads, electricity, and water. This situation incurs extra costs when extending these services.

Further, demolishing these structures imposes an additional fiscal burden and causes significant environmental harm. Moreover, these properties often lack proper insurance, leading to substantial financial losses for their owners. The land on which these properties are built also loses its economic value, particularly in the event of legal disputes or actions. Additionally, it hampers movement in cities. As these constructions encroach upon roads and pavements, streets become narrower for vehicles, thereby increasing congestion. On a larger scale, as more unauthorised colonies emerge, road connectivity and traffic are adversely affected.



Given the scale of urbanisation in India and the sheer volume of people now living in cities, effective management of space, land use, and public urban resources becomes essential. Constant regulation and monitoring through routine land surveys, updating records by municipal boards, and mainstreaming innovative techniques such as satellite imaging are necessary.

In fact, many cities in India, such as Mumbai, Noida, and Bhubaneswar, are already using satellite imagery and geographical information systems to monitor unauthorised land use, constructions, and encroachments. Similarly, cities globally, like São Paulo (Brazil) and Istanbul (Turkey), have employed drone technology to monitor inaccessible areas and identify illegal or unapproved constructions.



Recently, European cities like London and Barcelona have been experimenting with machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse historical construction data and images to identify patterns of illegal constructions. Interestingly, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also launched an app that allows users to report illegal constructions, along with other issues, directly to the municipal corporation.

The environmental cost of illegal construction cannot be ignored. These structures are erected without regard for zoning laws, often encroaching on protected areas, green spaces, or floodplains. This leads to environmental degradation and exacerbates the risks posed by natural disasters. For instance, buildings constructed on unstable land or in flood-prone areas increase the vulnerability of entire communities. To curb this, authorities must firmly enforce zoning laws and use technology such as satellite imagery and AI to monitor and detect unauthorised developments in real time.



Equally important is the need to educate communities about the loterm environmental risks of illegal construction and to create incentives for sustainable urban planning. Green building codes should not just apply to elite high-rises but should be enforced across all construction sectors, ensuring that every new structure built is environmentally responsible.

As we brace for unprecedented rates of urbanisation, it is crucial to ensure that illegal constructions and unauthorised land use are curbed. Our strategies need to rest on a three-pronged pillar of economic, environmental, and social sustainability. The role of local governments is pivotal in enforcing laws, cracking down on corruption, and ensuring that illegal constructions are swiftly dealt with. Urban local bodies must update the zoning and building by-laws, making them more transparent. By incorporating online systems for approvals, inspections, and grievance redress, we can create a governance framework that is both accountable and accessible.