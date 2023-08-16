Unhealthy prescription

The National Medical Commission’s (NMC’s) regulation stipulating that doctors prescribe only generic drugs, failing which they would be liable to be penalised, represents a flawed diagnosis of a chronic problem. The stricture on generic prescriptions has been in place since 2002; having been observed mostly in the breach, the NMC has sought to give teeth to the rule by adding penal provisions that could include suspension of the licence. The NMC has posited this as a pro-patient move, arguing that generic drugs — those that have the same ingredient as an equivalent brand-name drug and offer the same effect — are 30 to 80 per cent cheaper than branded drugs and are likely to lower healthcare costs. It has observed that out-of-pocket medication accounts for a major proportion of public health spending. These concerns are valid but the NMC’s regulation, which came into effect on August 2 and is being protested by the medical fraternity, could cause fresh problems.

There is no doubt that the generics-only rule will play its part in weakening the notorious nexus between doctors and pharmaceutical companies that perpetuates corruption and is hard to track or control. The new rule, however, shifts the balance of power to chemists and pharmacies rather than the patient. Currently, there is no restriction on them to stock generics, but they prefer not to because of low profit margins. Even under the new rules, it would be easy for pharmacists to offer a relatively expensive branded version of the drug prescribed. That would defeat the intended purpose of the regulation. It could also have the unintended consequence of strengthening the nexus between pharma companies and chemists’ networks, which already exist thanks to the lax practice of allowing patients to buy drugs without valid prescriptions.