Home / Opinion / Editorial / Inflation concerns

Inflation concerns

Renewed surge has increased risks

Business Standard Editorial Comment
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 10:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The consumer price index-based inflation rate for July has surprised most analysts. At a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent, it was about one percentage point above the consensus market estimate. The surge in the inflation rate was driven by prices of food items, primarily vegetables. While the overall food inflation rate came at 11.51 per cent, vegetable prices mapped by the index went up by a whopping 37.34 per cent. Cereal prices too went up 13.04 per cent. Although the surge was largely driven by food prices, analysts now expect the inflation rate to remain elevated, and significantly above the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) tolerance band, even for August. Food prices, driven largely by seasonal factors, are expected to start moderating in the October-December quarter.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI last week decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. Although the committee expected the inflation rate to increase, it decided to see it through, with the expectation that it would come down as the seasonal impact weakens over time. It was also of the view that a cumulative increase of 250 basis points was still working through the system. However, it did revise upwards its inflation projection for the ongoing financial year from 5.1 per cent to 5.4 per cent. If the inflation rate continues to surprise on the upside, the central bank would have to once again revise its projection in the next meeting. Since it’s the future path of inflation that matters more for an inflation-targeting central bank, it would be interesting to see how the MPC expects inflation to behave in the next financial year. In the last meeting, it projected the rate to be 5.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2024-25.

One possibility is that the relatively high base of this year would lead to a lower headline number next year. But the MPC would need to be vigilant because the price momentum could last longer, making it more broad-based. It’s worth noting that cereals are also witnessing a double-digit rate of inflation. Given the uneven distribution of rain, a significant impact on food production could push up prices with risks of inflation getting generalised. The government in this context has taken pre-emptive measures by putting restrictions on export and stockholding for various food items. Even though such measures are not in the long-term interests of the farm sector, they could help contain prices in the immediate near term.

For the MPC, it would be comforting that the core inflation rate has moderated and, given the global economic outlook, commodity prices, in general, are expected to remain contained, though global food prices are showing signs of stiffness. Geopolitics continues to remain a risk in this context. The situation nonetheless demands careful monitoring. If inflation projections remain considerably above 4 per cent, it would become necessary for the MPC to reassess whether the present level of the policy rate will be sufficient to attain the inflation target on a durable basis. Would a material delay in attaining the target affect inflation expectations? Meanwhile, financial markets will also need to reassess their assumptions of a rate cut — it looks unlikely at least till the first half of next financial year.

Also Read

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Monetary Policy set to be announced today; here's what to expect

Back to the future

Consultative approach

Fundamental flaw

No confidence booster

A watchful pause

Topics :Business Standard Editorial CommentIndia inflationmonetary policy committeeRBI

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messages

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specs

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Next Story