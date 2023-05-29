US visa threat before B'desh elections: Warning to faltering democracies

Significantly, Secretary of State Blinken's tweet announcing the policy said that the visa policy would also apply to immediate family members of those found complicit in undermining free and fair elections. This means that children studying in the US or residing there on green cards will have to return home after summary cancellation of their visas if a parent is found guilty of subverting the election process. This will also apply to the civilian administration and the police, who have been allegedly used to stuff ballot boxes, the army and the paramilitary forces, like RAB and BGB, which have been used to frighten the Opposition in the past.

Its new visa policy suggests that the US has taken on the task of promoting free and fair elections in Bangladesh on its own. The fear of US visa denial will impact the Bangladeshi political elite and officialdom, who have played an important role in legitimising the country's flawed democracy. The US is an important trade partner, the largest destination of its garment and software exports and the largest source of FDI. It is also the preferred destination for education, work and residence. Bangladeshi students in US universities tripled from 3,314 in 2011-2012 to 10,597 in 2021-2022.