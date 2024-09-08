World Bank's India Development Update unlikely to be taken seriously

The researchers at the World Bank (WB) have summarised recent developments in India’s economy and evaluated them in a medium-term and global context, in the India Development Update (IDU) released last week. They have devoted an entire chapter on India’s trade opportunities in a changing global context and made certain recommendations, some of which may find no favour with our government.



The WB researchers say that over the past decades, despite rapid overall economic growth, India's trade in goods and services has decreased as a percentage of GDP, and India’s participation in global value chains (GVCs) has fallen. Exports are also relatively concentrated in goods and services that tend not to be labor-intensive. As a result, trade-jobs linkages are not fully exploited. An important factor behind this decline is the increase in import tariffs on key intermediary inputs, which has raised production costs and made producers less competitive in international markets. Besides, India does not participate in mega trade blocs, such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), despite potential benefits from broader trade cooperation. India can do much more to reduce trade costs and improve trade facilitation, by simplifying and increasing the transparency of customs procedures and reducing red tape. India could continue pursuing free trade agreements (FTAs) with a focus on assessing their impact and adjusting the overall strategy as needed. India will need to diversify its export basket even further and enter new markets as that would bring added benefits in terms of risk diversification, by reducing reliance on traditional markets, which may face slower growth or protectionist measures, as well as opportunities for innovation and productivity growth. Deeper integration with GVCs and additional focus on exports of environmental goods and services could further boost trade diversification and upgrading. By integrating into GVCs, India can expand the variety of what it produces (by participating in the production of higher-added value goods), enhance its competitiveness (by gaining access to advanced technologies and global markets), and increase flows of foreign direct investment by multinationals seeking to produce in India, says the IDU.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp