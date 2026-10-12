It should be noted that many of the assumptions on which Professors Woodford and Hall worked — or, perhaps, helped create a consensus around — are themselves being challenged. The notion that an independent central bank can be charged with stabilising the economy, and that this should be taken out of the executive’s hands, is a relatively recent phenomenon — and one that responds to the experience of the 1970s and the theoretical work that grew out of it. But independence can no longer be taken as a given. The President of the United States (US), for example, has clearly sought to bring the US Federal Reserve to heel. Over in Europe, the leading leftist candidate for the French presidency has threatened to jail the head of its central bank for treason.