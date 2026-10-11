More broadly, the functioning of the ECI must be debated. If large numbers of students, civil-society groups and political parties are taking to the streets in the national capital and elsewhere in the country, something is amiss.If there are questions among the electorate about the ECI’s functioning, they cannot be allowed to fester for too long. The functioning of the ECI and its ability to conduct free and fair elections are essential requirements for India’s democratic system.Too many questions about its functioning can lead to systemic risks with longer-term consequences. The real strength of the democratic process is that it provides space to make course corrections and strengthen the system. The government and the ECI must engage with all stakeholders and address every question being raised.