From enforcement to trust

Monthly gross GST receipts of the central and state governments, which averaged ₹95,515 crore in 2018-19 and ₹96,605 crore in 2019-20, fell to ₹32,172 crore in April 2020. Consequently, the central government had to borrow ₹2.69 trillion from the market to compensate the states for their revenue shortfall. The full repayment of that in 2025-26 offered the GST Council an opportunity in September last year to review the tax slabs and rates, phase out the cess, and offer a consumption stimulus by lowering the indirect tax on a range of daily use as well as aspirational items, ranging from toothpaste and shampoo to consumer electronics and cars in the biggest overhaul of the system. Also, the number of slabs was brought down to broadly two, 5 and 18 per cent, from the earlier four—5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent with cess. That helped to boost consumption demand. Private final consumption expenditure expanded 7.1 per cent in the March quarter of 2025-26 as compared to 5.6 per cent at the same time a year earlier.