The latest exercise, which began in June last year in Bihar, has struck 130 million names off the rolls. The two dissenting ECs, in the process, pointed to several anomalies that had made exclusion rather than inclusion the norm. One is a new provision in Form 6, which registers new voters. It requires applicants to specify if their parents or grandparents existed on earlier rolls. Applicants cannot progress without filling in this information. Both ECs warned that this provision could not be introduced without the government amending the relevant rules, but the change went ahead regardless. No less egregious has been the centralisation of the electoral-roll database, undermining access by the electoral registration officer (ERO), a statutory authority and an important mechanism in maintaining the sanctity of the rolls. The centralised software has often overridden the ERO’s decisions, blocking eligible voters, with the Information-Technology Director General given the authority to restrict ERO access. These software issues have led, among other things, to the disenfranchisement of eligible voters. Messrs Sandhu and Joshi also questioned the veracity of appeals for deleting eligible voters. Indeed, earlier this month, booth-level officers in Jharkhand raised the red flag over voter-deletion requests. Nowhere is the irregular nature of the SIR exercise more evident than in West Bengal, where the voter roll shrank by about 12 per cent. Of the 3.8 million appeals before Supreme Court-ordered appellate tribunals, 126,194 appeals have been decided in the past five months. At this rate of case disposal, it will take 12 years to clear all cases.