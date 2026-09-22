State of informal economy

The gender dimension is equally heterogeneous. Women constitute at least one-third of the workforce in 237 districts, with the strongest concentrations in several northeastern and southern states. Manipur is notable. For instance, women account for nearly 70 per cent of workers in Imphal East. The corresponding figures are 78.41 per cent in Nirmal and 69.6 per cent in Nizamabad districts (both in Telangana). Female ownership is also high in these regions, reaching 80 per cent in Nirmal and 72 per cent in Imphal East. Thus, India does not have a single unincorporated economy. It has many local economies, differing in scale, employment intensity, female participation, remuneration and value creation. District-level policy, therefore, has to look beyond enterprise counts. Although the NSO cautions that some district estimates have high relative standard errors and need careful interpretation, it does give a broad idea and will aid policy intervention at local levels.